The future looks bleak for the vast majority of Afghans.

At least 43% of the population is living on less than one meal a day and 97% of Afghans are expected to be living below the poverty line by the end of this year. Some families have resorted to selling their organs to eat and others have sold their own children in order to survive.

“As global leaders sought to economically isolate the Taliban, their policy approaches have crippled the economy, destroyed the banking sector and plunged the country into a humanitarian catastrophe that has left more than 24 million without enough food to eat each day,” Vicki Aken, Afghanistan director of the International Rescue Committee, said Friday.

The organization added that unless this is addressed, the current humanitarian crisis could lead to more deaths than 20 years of war.

In the year since the ultraconservative, insular and violent Taliban returned to power, this desperately poor and violent country has rapidly deteriorated.

What little progress was made in the last two decades, in terms of democracy, personal freedoms and women’s rights, has been reversed. The Taliban have shown that they have not changed much from the group that ruled in the 1990s until they were toppled by U.S.-led forces in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

After capturing rural areas and later cities over the course of years, the Taliban swept back into the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15 last year as the U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled.

And in one short year, the economy is now on the brink of collapse, millions are unemployed and close to starvation, secondary education has been banned for girls, women are forced to cover their faces in public and anyone opposed to the rule risks being tortured.

And the recent killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul shows that Afghanistan remains a safe space for violent extremists — something the Taliban had previously pledged to never allow again.

The following photo series shows how the lives of millions of people have been changed under one year of Taliban rule and how it got to where it is today.