Who is Daria Dugina?

Dugin’s daughter, Daria, who also goes by the pseudonym Platonova, has espoused similar hawkish views to her father, and was likewise an ardent supporter of the war in Ukraine.

Although she is far less known than her father, Dugina, 29, has appeared on Russian state TV as a pundit. In one of her last appearances, on Channel One last week, she lamented what she said was the Western world’s desire to wage war against Russia, labeling the West “a zombie society.”

The U.S. Treasury, which sanctioned her in March, said Dugina was the chief editor of the United World International website, which suggested that Ukraine would “perish” if it was admitted to NATO.

Dugina was also sanctioned by Britain last month, which called her a “frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation related to Ukraine.”

Russian state media reported that Dugina was killed as she was returning from a festival of Russian culture called “Tradition,” which she attended with her father and where he was one of the speakers.

Who could be behind Dugina's death?

Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a Ukrainian citizen was behind the attack, saying the crime was “prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services,” the state media agency Tass reported. It said the citizen had traveled to Russia with her 12-year-old daughter a month ago, and fled to Estonia after the explosion.

It offered no public evidence to support the accusation, which was met with skepticism by Western commentators, given the Kremlin’s tight control of the media and past use of misinformation to further its goals at home and abroad.

Associates of Dugin told Russian state media that her father was most likely the intended target, given his body of work and reputation, although details provided by the FSB on Monday suggest Dugina may have been targeted specifically, and not her father.

Almost immediately after Dugina’s death, prominent Kremlin supporters and propagandists pinned the blame on Ukraine without citing evidence.

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-backed leader of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s east, blamed the blast on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime,” while Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that if his suggestion was true, “we need to talk about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kyiv regime.”

NBC News has not verified the claims.