U.S. fans nervous but bouyant ahead of the game

Team USA fans before Women's World Cup game at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium. Molly Hunter / Molly Hunter, NBC News

MELBOURNE, Australia — Ahead of the game some Team USA fans were nervous about the team's prospects.

Fiona Hollowell told NBC News she travelled with her parents to Melbourne from Asheville, North Carolina.

“I’m nervous for the team. I can’t imagine how they’re feeling,” she said. “I I’m really hoping they bring the fire because I know they have it,” she added.

Jess Sexton arrived for the match from Wellington, where she was in the stands for the game against the Netherlands.

“There has been way too much criticism in recent days,” she said. “It’s all about adjustments, just need to make them.”