More on U.S. vs. Sweden
- Team USA are under pressure after failing to win two group stage matches for the first time in their history. They face a Sweden side who cruised into the last-16 with three wins out of three.
- Sweden defeated the USWNT 3-0 at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago and went on win a silver medal.
- The winner will take on Japan who cruised into the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway.
- Earlier, Jill Roord scored her fourth goal of the tournament as the Netherlands marched into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over South Africa.
U.S. fans nervous but bouyant ahead of the game
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ahead of the game some Team USA fans were nervous about the team's prospects.
Fiona Hollowell told NBC News she travelled with her parents to Melbourne from Asheville, North Carolina.
“I’m nervous for the team. I can’t imagine how they’re feeling,” she said. “I I’m really hoping they bring the fire because I know they have it,” she added.
Jess Sexton arrived for the match from Wellington, where she was in the stands for the game against the Netherlands.
“There has been way too much criticism in recent days,” she said. “It’s all about adjustments, just need to make them.”
Game kicks off
Here we go! The game has kicked off at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Teams come onto the field
The teams have entered the field and the national anthems are being played.
Just in case you've forgotten. If the game is tied we could have extra time and penalties.
Here's the U.S. team picked to play Sweden
USWNT's starting XI: Alyssa Naeher (GK), Naomi Girma, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan (C), Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Emily Sonnett, Andi Sullivan, Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Emily Fox.
Sweden make nine changes
Sweden's starting XI: Zecira Musovic (GK), Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksso, Kosovare Asllani (C), Stina Blackstenius, Amanda Ilestedt, Nathalie Bjorn, Filippa Angeldal, Fridolina Rolfo, Johanna Kaneryd, Elin Rubensson.
Netherlands ease into quarterfinals with 2-0 win over South Africa
Jill Roord scored her fourth goal of the tournament as the Netherlands secured a quarter-final spot against Spain, with a 2-0 win over South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium.
But there were several anxious moments for the Dutch after Roord put them ahead with a ninth minute header.
South Africa came close to equalizing several times against the 2019 World Cup runners-up, before Lineth Beerensteyn doubled the lead after a mistake by South Africa keeper Kaylin Swart in the second half.
The Netherlands will now return to New Zealand to face Spain in Wellington on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.
Team USA and Sweden arrive at the stadium
MELBOURNE, Australia — With game faces on and dressed in suits, Team USA and Sweden have arrived at the Melbourne Rectangular stadium for their round of 16 match.
It's a mild evening in Melbourne, with temperatures at around 50 degrees Farhenheit and some cloud cover —ideal conditions for the match.
It is the seventh time the teams have faced each other at the World Cup and both teams know what lies in store for them if victory is achieved: Japan.
After 3 lackluster matches, knockout play begins for U.S. World Cup team
MELBOURNE — Good has so far been barely good enough for the United States women’s soccer team, as its quest to win a third straight World Cup has been marred by uncharacteristically mediocre play.
The one-sided scores and dominating play that USWNT fans have come to expect have yet to materialize in two weeks of competition, prompting observers to wonder if U.S. command of women’s soccer has come to an end.
So U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said he fully understands the stakes ahead of America’s knockout match Sunday against Sweden.
Team USA 'ready for the moment'
Ashlyn Harris on road ahead for Team USA at World CupAug. 1, 202303:05
U.S. women say they’re not panicking despite slow World Cup start
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — U.S. goals — and wins — have been few and far between this World Cup, but American confidence isn’t lacking.
Despite three lackluster group matches that saw the reigning champions squeak through to knockout play, key players insist they’re not shaken by “noise” from the “outside,” firmly believing the United States’ best soccer is still to come.
“We are not panicking,” experienced forward Lynn Williams told reporters in Auckland on Thursday. “I think that we haven’t played our best soccer yet, which is the most exciting part for us.”
How to watch the U.S. vs Sweden
It's the World Cup's first knockout round and Team USA will take on Sweden.
When: 5 a.m. ET Sunday, 7 p.m. local time
Where: The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, in Melbourne, the capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.
How to watch: Watch the action on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock.