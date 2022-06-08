IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

At least 1 dead after car drives into crowd in Berlin

One man was detained following the incident in the German capital, police said, although they added officials did not yet know whether the incident was intentional or accidental.
A body lies under blankets on the street as police officers cordon off the area in central Berlin on Wednesday.Fabien Sommer / Picture Alliance via Getty Images
By Andy Eckardt and Alexander Smith

At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a car drove into a crowd near a major plaza in Berlin on Wednesday, officials said.

One man was detained following the incident in the west of the German capital, the Berlin police press office told NBC News, although it added officials did not yet know whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

Police said the suspected driver was detained at the scene.Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images

The Berlin fire department said that one person had died and eight others were injured. Police said in a tweet that some of the injuries were serious.

Around 130 officers were on the scene and the small car, a Renault, had been secured at the scene, the tweet said. Photos appeared to show the vehicle smashed through a large storefront window.

Local media reported armed officers were among the large number of emergency services at the scene on Tauenzienstraße, a major shopping street that leads to Breitscheidtplatz.

That's where 13 people were killed in December 2016 after a man deliberately drove a hijacked truck into a Christmas market.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

