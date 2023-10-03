President Joe Biden plans to hold a call with world leaders Tuesday in an effort to reassure allies about U.S. support for Ukraine, according to three administration officials.

The call, which is expected to include ten leaders, according to two of the officials, was scheduled after a deal to avoid a government shutdown included no new aid for Kyiv, fueling doubts about future support for the fight against Russia.

Biden will aim to convey that his administration is committed to assisting Ukraine, despite resistance among some Republican in Congress, the officials said.

He may call for other leaders to step up their efforts, according to one of the officials.

Bloomberg first reported that Biden is expected to hold a call with U.S. allies as early as Tuesday.

The call comes as European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Kyiv, a historic show of public support at a crucial moment in the war.

But there are signs of fatigue and frustration beyond Washington, as Ukraine struggles to convert billions of dollars in aid into a battlefield breakthrough.