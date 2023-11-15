With Peru port project, China gains a foothold in America’s backyard

CHANCAY, Peru — Life in this centuries-old fishing town on Peru’s Pacific coast is about to be transformed.

A massive deep-water port for container ships is being built in Chancay, about 45 miles north of Lima, and it is being financed largely by China, Peru’s largest trading partner. The port will host some of the biggest cargo ships in the world and serve as an economic beachhead for China in Latin America, a region historically dominated by the United States where Beijing’s investment and influence is growing.

The megaport’s builder and Chinese and Peruvian government officials say it will supercharge the local and regional economy and reshape global shipping routes. But residents of Chancay, which has a population of about 60,000, say they are worried about the economic and environmental impact and annoyed that they have had little say in the $3.6 billion project.

The port is 4,500 miles from San Francisco, where President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference, but geopolitically Chancay is on America’s “20-yard line,” as Gen. Laura Richardson, head of the U.S. Southern Command, described it.