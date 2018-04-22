"There is no definitive answer as to what they will find, but it does get harder with time," said Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, a nonpartisan research group. "All signs most likely point to chlorine, which is more soluble, so it's possible there may be less evidence in the soil after delay."

"It is more difficult with 12 days passing to investigate, which is why Syria made it more difficult to gain access sooner," he said.

The U.S. has blood and urine samples that have been tested, and the samples suggested the presence of both chlorine gas and an unnamed nerve agent, two U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence told NBC News in the week after the suspected attack.

The team from the OPCW had been delayed in accessing the site. U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert last week accused the Syrian government and Russian officials of preventing inspections and working to "sanitize" the locations and remove evidence.

But if nerve agents were used, those substances "can stay for a long time," said Dr. Homer Venters, director of programs for Physicians for Human Rights, a U.S. nonprofit advocacy group.

He said that when the organization went into Halabja, Iraq, in 1992, years after a suspected chemical weapons attack in 1988, samples still showed evidence of a gas attack on Kurdish villages.

"It is unlikely that all traces of evidence could be removed, but it could be tampered with," Venters said. "It is possible to try and sanitize by removing evidence."