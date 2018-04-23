Subscribe to Breaking News emails

10 killed, 15 injured in Toronto after van strikes pedestrians

Mental illness — not terrorism — is the leading theory for a motive, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement officials say.

A body lies covered on the sidewalk after a van killed 10 pedestrians and injured 15 others Monday in Toronto.Aaron Vincent Elkaim / The Canadian Press via AP

A van plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk at a busy intersection in Toronto on Monday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others, police said. Authorities said terrorism wasn't suspected.

The driver was taken into custody, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Monday night. Police identified the suspect as as Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, north of Toronto. Saunders initially gave the suspect's first name as Alex, but police corrected it shortly thereafter.

At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Toronto after van strikes pedestrians

01:25

Mental illness is the leading theory for a motive, several U.S. and Canadian law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News. And while it appeared that the suspect acted deliberately, terrorism doesn't seem to have been his motive, U.S. law enforcement officials said.

The suspect had been involved in an online discussion about Elliot Rodger, the man accused of carrying out a 2014 shooting rampage near Santa Barbara, California, that killed six people, the law enforcement officials said.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who was already in Toronto for a meeting of G7 security ministers, told reporters that after consulting with security and police agencies, he also believed that the attack wasn't a terrorist incident.

"On the basis of all available information at the present time, there would appear to be no national security connection," he told reporters Monday night.

Saunders agreed that while he couldn't rule out anything so early in the investigation, terrorism didn't appear to have been involved.

"Yes, the city is safe," he said, adding, however, that investigators would be at work for a long time.

"This is not over," he said. "We are far away from being over."

Video: Toronto Maple Leafs observe moment of silence for victims

Graphic images from the scene showed at least two bodies on the ground near what appeared to be blood.

One witness, Diego DeMatos, said he saw several pedestrians on the ground, surrounded by crowds of "screaming and crying" people.

"The driver was swerving back and forth between the sidewalk and the road," said DeMatos, 23. "I saw where the van hit two people and then kept going."

Another witness, Phil Zullo, told Canadian Press that he saw police arresting a man who had been driving a Ryder rental truck and that he witnessed people "strewn all over the road."

Police inspect a van used to kill 10 pedestrians on Monday in Toronto.Cole Burston / Getty Images

"I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers," Zullo told the news agency. "It was awful. Brutal."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa: "Our hearts go out to anyone affected."

Toronto Mayor John Tory confirmed that here had been a "very tragic incident" at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. He also expressed his sympathy for the victims and first responders.

