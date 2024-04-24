IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Acropolis now: Greek skies turn eerie orange as North African dust blows in

Strong southerly winds carried the dust from the Sahara Desert, giving the atmosphere of the Greek capital a Martian-like filter.
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

Skies over southern Greece turned an orange hue on Tuesday as dust clouds blown across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa engulfed the Acropolis and other Athens landmarks.

Strong southerly winds carried the dust from the Sahara Desert, giving the atmosphere of the Greek capital a Martian-like filter in the last hours of daylight.

The skies are predicted to clear on Wednesday as winds shift and move the dust, with temperatures dipping. On Tuesday, the daily high in parts of the southern island of Crete topped 86 Fahrenheit, some 70 degrees F higher than what was registered in much of northern Greece.

The strong southerly winds over the past few days have also fanned unseasonal early wildfires in the country’s south.

The fire service said Tuesday evening that a total 25 wildfires broke out across the country in the past 24 hours.

Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara covered Athens and other Greek cities on April 23, 2024, one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018, officials said. The yellow-orange haze smothered several regions, limiting visibility and prompting warnings of breathing risks from the authorities.
Athens appears shrouded by an orange cloud as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust to the city Tuesday.Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP - Getty Images

Three people were arrested on the Aegean Sea resort island of Paros on suspicion of accidentally starting a scrub blaze on Monday, it added. No significant damage or injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly contained.

Another blaze that broke out on Crete near a naval base was brought under control Tuesday.

Greece suffers devastating, and often deadly, forest blazes every summer, and last year the country recorded the European Union’s largest wildfire in more than two decades.

Dust from the Sahara covers Athens in a haze Wednesday. Nikolas Kokovlis / NurPhoto via Getty Images
An orange haze over Athens Tuesday.Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

Persistent drought combined with high spring temperatures has raised fears of a particularly challenging period for firefighters in the coming months.

