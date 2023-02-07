From a castle in Gaziantep to a citadel in Aleppo, as rescuers search desperately for survivors after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, concerns were also growing Tuesday for some of the region's most cherished historic sites.

UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency, said in a statement that it was carrying out a survey of the affected areas and discovered many had either been damaged or collapsed completely.

"My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who died. My thoughts are also with the injured and all those affected. Our Organization will provide assistance within its mandate," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in the statement.

But the agency is worried too about the region's precious heritage.

The ancient Syrian city of Aleppo, where towers and walls have survived ancient and modern wars, has been badly affected. The city's famous Citadel, a World Heritage Site, was damaged; it had only recently been repaired following the fierce street fighting of the battle for Aleppo in 2012, part of the long-running and still ongoing civil war in the country.

Most of what was left of the Citadel was built in the 12th and 13th centuries A.D. by the Ayyubid dynasty — founded by Saladin, famed for his battles with the Christian Crusaders — but it bears the marks of the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman empires.

The western tower of the old city wall has collapsed and several buildings in the souks — ancient marketplaces — have been weakened, the agency said.