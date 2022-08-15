Iran blames Salman Rushdie and his supporters for stabbing attack

Rushdie, 75, is now “on the road to recovery,” his agent said Sunday. He was removed from a ventilator a day earlier after having been hospitalized with injuries to his neck, eye, liver and chest. The author was stabbed about a dozen times during a speaking event at a resort in western New York on Friday.

Rushdie is best known for “The Satanic Verses,” which has been banned in Iran and is considered by some Muslims to be blasphemous. A decades-old fatwa demanding his killing still stands, though attention on the issue had eased in recent years.

Tehran said it had no knowledge of or relation to the attacker.

“We have not seen anything other than what we heard from the American media,” Kanaani continued. “We firmly and strictly deny any connection between the assailant and Iran.”

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder Saturday. Initial police investigations found Matar expressed views sympathetic to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on social media prior to the attack.

Law enforcement stand watch after author Salman Rushdie was attacked during a lecture in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Friday.. Joshua Goodman / AP

The incident was met by global shock and outrage, and left the Western literary world reeling.

But Iranian media celebrated the attack on Rushdie.

The front pages of state-owned newspapers were splashed with caricatures of Rushdie under headlines gloating about the stabbing.

“The devil turns blind,” read the Iranian daily newspaper Jam e Jam's front page Sunday, above a depiction of the author as a devil without an eye. The hard-line Kayhan paper also hailed the attack as "a divine revenge" on its front page.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the coverage.

“Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life,” he said in a statement late Sunday. “This is despicable.”

The author has lived with death threats for three decades.

“The Satanic Verses,” featuring a character based on the Prophet Muhammad, outraged much of the Muslim world when it was published in the late 1980s, inspiring protests and a firestorm that forced Rushdie into hiding for many years.

The novel also drew the wrath of the Iranian government, leading Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa, or edict, calling for his death. A semiofficial Iranian foundation also put up a bounty of over $3 million for the author.

Amin Hossein Khodadadi reported from Tehran, and Rhoda Kwan reported from Taipei, Taiwan.