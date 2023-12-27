Israel-Hamas war live updates: War in Gaza will go on for 'many months,' military chief says

What we know
- Israel is expanding its ground offensive into refugee camps in central Gaza — what it calls "a new battle zone." Residents have been ordered to leave crowded, urban refugee camps, amid Israeli bombardment in the region.
- Yesterday, Israel's Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said the war on Hamas will "go on for many months." In a televised statement he said that there were "no magic solutions" when it came to dismantling a terrorist organization like Hamas.
- The expansion came amid rising regional tensions, as Israel traded fire with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon today. Yesterday, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country faces a "multi-arena war" on seven fronts — Gaza and the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran.
- Almost 21,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. has warned that more than half-a-million people face starvation .
- Israel invaded Gaza by ground after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages on Oct. 7. Officials estimated last week that 129 hostages were still being held in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Netanyahu asks Xi and Putin for help freeing hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their help in freeing hostages still being held by Hamas.
Addressing a special Knesset session Monday on the estimated 129 remaining hostages, Netanyahu said he had summoned Cai Run, the Chinese ambassador to Israel, and asked Xi to personally intervene to secure the release of Noa Argamani, who was kidnapped from a music festival on Oct. 7.
Though Argamani is not a Chinese national, her mother, who has advanced cancer, is from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
“I told the ambassador that I was asking him to please tell Xi Jinping, outside of protocol, outside the rules, which I know very well, that this is the daughter of a Chinese mother and that I am asking for his personal intervention,” Netanyahu said, adding that the ambassador said he had conveyed the request to Xi.
Netanyahu said he had also asked Putin for his assistance in freeing several hostages, including Andrey Kozlov, Alex Lobanov and Alexander Trupanob, and that Putin said he would “try to act in this regard.” Netanyahu, whose government has been criticized by hostages’ families, said he was sharing that information to show he was “making every effort” to bring the hostages home.
Netanyahu adviser discussed key points regarding Gaza war, White House officials say
A meeting yesterday between U.S. officials and Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer covered several issues related to the war in Gaza, a White House official said.
Dermer met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The issued discussed, according to the White House official, were:
- The transition to a different phase of the war to maximize focus on high-value Hamas targets.
- Practical steps to improve the humanitarian situation and minimize harm to civilians.
- Efforts to bring home the remaining hostages.
- Planning for the day after the end of the war, including governance and security in Gaza, a political horizon for the Palestinian people and continued work on normalization and integration.
Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers
In the village of At-Tuwani in the West Bank, residents say Jewish settlers have become far more aggressive in their long campaign to drive Palestinians from this land since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks.
NBC News’ Richard Engel visited the area and reports on the high tensions among the two groups.
Meta accused of censoring social media support for Palestinians
Human Rights Watch has accused Meta of stifling pro-Palestinian content on its Instagram and Facebook platforms in what it described as a “pattern of undue removal and suppression,” in a 51-page report.
“Human Rights Watch found that the problem stems from flawed Meta policies and their inconsistent and erroneous implementation, overreliance on automated tools to moderate content, and undue government influence over content removals,” the group said today on Instagram.
The organization said it reviewed 1,050 cases of online censorship from over 60 countries and found that in many cases Meta “misapplied” policies about dangerous organizations, violent and graphic content, violence and incitement, hate speech, and nudity and sexual activity. In at least 300 cases, Human Rights Watch said, users were unable to appeal suspensions or content removals because of a “malfunction” of the appeal system.
A spokesperson for Meta said in a statement that the report “ignores the realities” of enforcing policies during a “fast-moving, highly polarized and intense conflict.” The statement also said it was misleading to describe 1,000 examples out the high volume of content posted about the conflict as proof of censorship.
“We readily acknowledge we make errors that can be frustrating for people, but the implication that we deliberately and systemically suppress a particular voice is false,” the statement said.
Catch up on NBC News' latest coverage of the war
- Lose a limb or risk death? Many in Gaza face an agonizing choice
- Deserted streets and shuttered stores as Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas
- How 3 Israeli hostages tried to save themselves, only to be killed by their own military
- How the White House persuaded Israel to open the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza
- About 20,000 people killed in Gaza, Health Ministry says
- Palestinian support for ‘armed struggle’ is rising as Gaza death estimate tops 20,000