    Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military

NBC News

Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military

The Israeli military on Thursday released video said to show a tunnel being blown up by its forces in the Gaza Strip. The IDF claimed to expose "a large network of strategic underground tunnels which connect hideouts and bureaus belonging to Hamas’ senior military and political leadership."Dec. 22, 2023

