Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel says it will push offensive beyond northern Gaza

What we know
- Israel repiterated calls for citizens to evacuate the line of fire in the southern city of Khan Younis, as the Israeli military offensive presses beyond northern Gaza. “We’re asking people to relocate. I know it’s not easy for many of them, but we don’t want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire,” Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC on Friday.
- Israeli forces continues to search several hospitals in northern Gaza, saying they had found tunnels, weapons and at least one vehicle. The IDF has so far not provided definitive evidence that Hamas command centers exist beneath Al-Shifa and other hospitals , a claim that Israeli and American officials have repeatedly made and Hamas and doctors have forcefully denied.
- The United Nations was forced Friday to stop deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza after internet and telephone services collapsed because of lack of fuel. They warned that the civilians in Gaza are at growing risk of widespread starvation.
- More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza , and health officials there say 12,000 have been killed. Israel estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack Oct. 7, with 239 people still held hostage in Gaza.
- NBC News’ Keir Simmons, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Matt Bradley, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Talks to secure release of hostages in Gaza are ‘very fluid’
NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell sits down with Kristen Welker about the latest developments in the attempts to secure the release of hostages, progress toward fuel deliveries and an uptick in violence in the West Bank.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is delivering different messages on the war in the Middle East to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel Americans, according to copies of official White House correspondence obtained by NBC News.
While one letter emphasizes Biden’s support for Israel against the “pure evil” of terrorism, the other focuses on the administration’s work to protect civilians in Gaza.
Though the two letters do not contradict one another — or Biden’s own policies — it is not common for the White House correspondence office to craft versions of a letter on the same topic that diverge so dramatically in their emphasis. Yet they reflect the political tightrope Biden is trying to navigate as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian elements of his coalition fray over the war.
PRCS: Several killed in strike on West Bank refugee camp
RAMALLAH, West Bank — Several people were killed and at least two more injured in a strike on a building in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said early on Saturday, local time.
The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident at Balata refugee camp, in the central city of Nablus.
The PRCS earlier said its medics were dealing with several serious injuries from the blast.
NBC News could not independently confirm the details of the incident.
The West Bank, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, has seen a sharp surge in violence since the deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas gunmen from Gaza last month.
Situation in Al-Shifa complex is ‘catastrophic’, Ministry of Health spokesperson says
The humanitarian situation in Al-Shifa medical complex is “catastrophic,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza said.
Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that the food that was delivered to the complex is sufficient for only about 400 people, though between 7,000 and 10,000 people are in the hospital complex.
“The patients in the Shifa complex are starving and in pain, and the displaced cannot find a piece of bread,” he said, according to an NBC News translation.
A number of patients, including babies, have died, and more are at risk without aid, he told Al Jazeera.
Dr. Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a plastic surgeon at the facility, told NBC News today that IDF soldiers had provided some sandwiches and drinking water, but it was not enough.