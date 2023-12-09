Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken meets with Arab nations after U.S. vetoes cease-fire resolution

Blinken meets with Arab leaders after U.S. vetoes cease-fire resolution Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today he met with a delgation from Arab Nations to "discuss efforts to meet Gaza’s humanitarian needs." The meeting came shortly after the U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The vote was spurred by dire warnings from U.N. leaders that Gaza was facing a humanitarian catastrophe as relief deliveries broke down due to ongoing fighting. Share this -





Kirby: U.S. working to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza The National Security Council's spokesperson today stopped short of agreeing that Gaza is on the brink of collapse. Asked if he agreed with the assessment of a United Nations' official who said Gaza is "on the brink of full-blown collapse," John Kirby said, "I would just say we're mindful of the extreme humanitarian suffering inside Gaza, and we're doing everything we can to help alleviate that." Thomas White, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said today civil order in Gaza was breaking down and much-needed shipments of aid were being looted if they make it through at all. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said today aid was being choked off, with only 69 trucks with vital supplies making it into the enclave yesterday. Kirby, speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Las Vegas, said "dozens" of trucks carrying aid were being held up by Israeli inspections, and the United States would like to see about 200 such trucks reach Gaza each day.





U.S. official says Israel scaled back northern Gaza incursion over civilian casualty concerns National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby today said Israel scaled back its military operations in northern Gaza over concerns about potential civilian casualties raised by the United States. "They have, in fact, taken some steps to try to be more careful," he said during a news conference aboard Air Force One. "For instance their movement into Gaza, north Gaza, was smaller than originally planned. And some of that is based on some council and perspective that we shared." U.S. military advisers with experience in Iraq, described as urban warfare experts, helped advise Israel on "deliberate and precise targeting," Kirby said en route to Las Vegas. The time frame for the scaled-back operation Kirby described wasn't completely clear. Gaza health officials say at least 17,000 people, including children and civilians, have died in the war between Israel and Hamas following the latter's Oct. 7 attack. Israel, which said it has all but dismantled Hamas in the north, is now focused on southern Gaza. It was Israel's targeting of caravans and hospitals in northern Gaza — military officials said they were used to shroud enemy operations — that prompted calls for a war crime investigation, which is under way.





