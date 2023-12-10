Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel steps up southern Gaza offensive as U.S. approves arms sales

Israel raises flag in central Gaza square An Israeli flag was raised amid the rubble of Palestine Square in Gaza City on Thursday, according to a video filmed by an Israeli photographer. NBC News has geolocated the footage. Footage of the square released Thursday shows Israel’s flag flying over a mound, with the square surrounded by IDF tanks. The buildings around the central plaza appeared destroyed, either reduced to rubble or showing significant structural damage. The act is of symbolic importance in Gaza. Palestine Square was a bustling center surrounded by shops, a market, a hospital and cafes. Amid the mass evacuations of the war, Palestinians have feared their displacement from their land could become permanent. Share this -





U.N. secretary general 'will not give up' cease-fire calls United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today that he "will not give up," appealing for a cease-fire in Gaza, adding that the war was undermining the credibility and authority of the United Nations Security Council, whose mandate is to maintian international peace and security. Speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar, Gueterres said he urged the Security Council to "press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian cease-fire to be declared." "Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary," he said. "I will not give up," Guterres added.





Solutions discussed for Gaza's future range from workarounds to the catastrophic A man walks among the rubble of a building, destroyed by an Israeli strike in Rafa, southern Gaza on Dec. 7, 2023. Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images Gaza is in ruins, with Israeli forces laying siege to the entire strip and leveling swaths of the enclave. An estimated 80% of its population of 2.2 million has been displaced — the majority now trapped in the south, increasingly pressed toward the Rafah border with Egypt. Palestinians in Gaza say life has become a cruel choice between death and displacement. Yet an urgent question persists: What will Gaza's future be after this war ends? Several experts told NBC News that options being discussed by diplomats and officials range from workaround solutions, which ignore long-standing failures, to the catastrophic. Read the full story here.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the U.S. in a video statement for blocking a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council yesterday, and said Israel's war against Hamas would continue. The U.S. vetoed the resolution by the United Arab Emirates, which would have urged for an immediate cease-fire. Robert Wood, U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, said after the vote that the resolution called for a "unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war." The United Kingdom abstained from the vote, saying it could not vote for a resolution that doesn't condemn Hamas' actions on Oct. 7.





