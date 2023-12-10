Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel steps up southern Gaza offensive as U.S. approves arms sales

What we know
- Israel is intesifying its military campaign in southern Gaza. Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi told a group of soldiers that Hamas was falling apart, and “we need to press harder.” The IDF also warned Gazans to evacuate the city center of Khan Younis.
- The U.S. approved $106 million in emergency arms sales to Israel, amid widespread critcism from human rights groups, U.N. officals and many countries for vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution for a cease-fire in Gaza.
- Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinians, said today that “dehumanization of Palestinians has allowed the international community to bear continued Israeli attacks in Gaza.” He added that, “By any description, it is definitely the worst situation I have ever seen.”
- Conditions in Gaza are deterioriating rapidly as hostilities have made aid deliveries increasingly difficult and humanitartian zones for displaced people continue to shrink.
- About 1.9 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has now surpassed 17,700 after weeks of Israeli attacks. Thoousands more are missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The Israel Defense Forces estimates 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, with around 140 people still held captive in Gaza.
Israel raises flag in central Gaza square
An Israeli flag was raised amid the rubble of Palestine Square in Gaza City on Thursday, according to a video filmed by an Israeli photographer. NBC News has geolocated the footage.
Footage of the square released Thursday shows Israel’s flag flying over a mound, with the square surrounded by IDF tanks. The buildings around the central plaza appeared destroyed, either reduced to rubble or showing significant structural damage.
The act is of symbolic importance in Gaza. Palestine Square was a bustling center surrounded by shops, a market, a hospital and cafes. Amid the mass evacuations of the war, Palestinians have feared their displacement from their land could become permanent.
U.N. secretary general 'will not give up' cease-fire calls
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today that he "will not give up," appealing for a cease-fire in Gaza, adding that the war was undermining the credibility and authority of the United Nations Security Council, whose mandate is to maintian international peace and security.
Speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar, Gueterres said he urged the Security Council to "press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian cease-fire to be declared.”
“Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it, but that does not make it less necessary,” he said.
“I will not give up,” Guterres added.
Solutions discussed for Gaza’s future range from workarounds to the catastrophic
Gaza is in ruins, with Israeli forces laying siege to the entire strip and leveling swaths of the enclave. An estimated 80% of its population of 2.2 million has been displaced — the majority now trapped in the south, increasingly pressed toward the Rafah border with Egypt.
Palestinians in Gaza say life has become a cruel choice between death and displacement. Yet an urgent question persists: What will Gaza’s future be after this war ends?
Several experts told NBC News that options being discussed by diplomats and officials range from workaround solutions, which ignore long-standing failures, to the catastrophic.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the U.S. in a video statement for blocking a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council yesterday, and said Israel’s war against Hamas would continue.
The U.S. vetoed the resolution by the United Arab Emirates, which would have urged for an immediate cease-fire.
Robert Wood, U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, said after the vote that the resolution called for a “unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war.”
The United Kingdom abstained from the vote, saying it could not vote for a resolution that doesn’t condemn Hamas’ actions on Oct. 7.
Video shows devastation in Gaza, damage as people carry belongings through debris
A video released by UNICEF shows the devastation and damage in Gaza as a result of heavy Israeli bombardment.
Buildings in Khan Younis, Gaza’s main southern city, can be seen reduced to rubble in the background as people carry belongings through the debris.
In another part of the video, people are seen living in tent camps, where laundry is hung on clotheslines, and crowded streets are packed with cars loaded with belongings. At a hospital a 3-year-old boy who lost his leg sits on a bed.
In a video posted to his Instagram, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder walks down a street as a group of people ride in a cart alongside him.
“I was in Ukraine when families just like these were forced to flee, and the world opened its heart to them,” Elder said in the video. “I do not understand now why the world has closed its eyes.”
Israel has ordered residents out of the center of Khan Younis, and pounded the length of the enclave.
Israel’s Arabic-language spokesperson posted a map on X highlighting six numbered blocks of Khan Younis that residents were told to evacuate “urgently.” They included parts of the city centre that had not been subject to such orders before.
Since a truce collapsed last week, Israel has expanded its ground assault into the southern half of the Gaza Strip by pushing into Khan Younis. Simultaneously, both sides have reported a surge in fighting in the north.
An official toll of all deaths in Gaza compiled by the Palestinian health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave exceeded 17,700 on Saturday, with many thousands more missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The ministry has previously said about 40% of deaths were of children under 18.
