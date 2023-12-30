Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. approves $147.5 million weapons sale to Israel

McDonald's Malaysia sues boycott group for $1.3m in damages

Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd (GAR), which is the licencee of McDonald’s in Malaysia, is suing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia for a series of social media posts allegedly linking the fast-food franchise, among other companies, to Israel’s “genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.”

The suit is for “false and defamatory statements” that the company says hurt its business, seeking damages amounting to 6 million Malaysian ringgit ($1.31 million.)

McDonald's has come under fire in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, and across the world after McDonald's franchises in Israel announced they were donating free food to IDF troops in October.

BDS Malaysia said it “categorically denies” defaming the fast-food company and would leave the matter to the court.