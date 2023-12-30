Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. approves $147.5 million weapons sale to Israel

What we know
- For the second time, the Biden administration has bypassed Congress to approve weapons sales to Israel. The $147.5 million sale includes fuzes, chargers and primers for the nearly 14,000 rounds of 155mm shells Israel purchased earlier this month.
- Israel Defense Forces said today that they are continuing "fierce battles" across Gaza with ground troops directing strikes by the Israeli Air Force, and the Navy engaging in "fire assistance from the sea."
- An estimated 150,000 Palestinians have fled central Gaza, where Israeli artillery and warplanes have been pounding the urban refugee camps of Bureij, Nuseirat and Maghazi.
- Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, has become the most densely-populated city in Gaza as hundreds of thousands of people seek refuge there. The vast majority of the enclave's 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. has warned that more than half a million people face starvation.
- The U.N. warned yesterday of the danger of "further spillover" of the war into the region, which could bring "devastating consequences." It cited ongoing hostilities in the occupied West Bank and the Lebanon border, and urged all parties to "exercise maximum restraint."
- More than 21,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Over 55,000 have been injured, and thousands are missing and presumed dead under the rubble.
- Israeli military officials say 167 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
- NBC News’ Jay Gray, Josh Lederman and Ali Arouzi are reporting from the region.
McDonald's Malaysia sues boycott group for $1.3m in damages
Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd (GAR), which is the licencee of McDonald’s in Malaysia, is suing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia for a series of social media posts allegedly linking the fast-food franchise, among other companies, to Israel’s “genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.”
The suit is for “false and defamatory statements” that the company says hurt its business, seeking damages amounting to 6 million Malaysian ringgit ($1.31 million.)
McDonald's has come under fire in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, and across the world after McDonald's franchises in Israel announced they were donating free food to IDF troops in October.
BDS Malaysia said it “categorically denies” defaming the fast-food company and would leave the matter to the court.
Biden administration sidesteps Congress again for emergency arms sale to Israel
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has bypassed Congress for the second time this month to provide an emergency arms sale to Israel amid its war with Hamas.
The sale of $147.5 million in equipment such as fuzes, chargers and primers is intended to help the functionality of the U.S. ally’s previous purchase of nearly 14,000 rounds of 155mm shells in early December.
“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer,” a State Department spokesperson said.
“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” the spokesperson added.
More than 300 people have been killed by strikes on UNRWA shelters while seeking refuge
A United Nations organization tasked with relief for Palestinian refugees said today that at least 308 people sheltering at its shelters have been killed since the war began.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said on X that another 1,095 have been injured.
“Nowhere in Gaza is safe,” it said.
Israel says it takes measures to avoid civilian casualties in its war against Hamas in Gaza, but that Hamas positions itself in civilian areas. Israel has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.
Also today, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini called on Israel and others to allow unimpeded access of aid to Gaza, where he said the total 2.2 million residents of Gaza are now almost totally dependent on humanitarian food aid.
“International humanitarian law is very clear: The State of Israel as the occupying power must ensure that the population has access to and is provided with basic services. Likewise, all parties to the conflict must facilitate humanitarian access to all those in need,” he said.
Catch up on NBC News' latest coverage of the war
Biden administration sidesteps Congress again for emergency arms sale to Israel
A look inside the largest Hamas tunnel ever discovered by the Israeli military
Why U.S. restaurants and eateries have become a flashpoint in the Gaza conflict
Lose a limb or risk death? Many in Gaza face an agonizing choice
How 3 Israeli hostages tried to save themselves, only to be killed by their own military