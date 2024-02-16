Israel-Hamas war live updates: Satellite images show extensive construction near Egypt's border with Gaza

Biden urges Netanyahu against Rafah operation without plan for civilians

TEL AVIV — President Joe Biden reiterated his view that a military operation should not take place in Gaza’s southernmost city without “ a credible and executable plan,” in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognizing their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity,” a White House readout of the call said.

It added that they also “discussed the situation in Gaza, and the urgency of ensuring that humanitarian assistance is able to get to Palestinian civilians in desperate need.”

Biden, also “also raised the situation in Rafah,” the readout said, referring to the city in southern Gaza where more than 1 million people have sought shelter following Israel’s invasion of the enclave.

