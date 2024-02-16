Israel-Hamas war live updates: Satellite images show extensive construction near Egypt's border with Gaza

What we know
- Satellite images show extensive construction and a wall being built in Egypt along its border with Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah. Dozens of bulldozers and earth movers can be seen clearing the land in the Sinai Desert and construction equipment is also visible. Across the border the shelters and tents can be seen in Rafah where more than 1 million people have sought refuge since Israel launched its ground invasion in the enclave. Egyptian officials have denied they are building an enclosure to house displaced Palestinians.
- A senior U.S. official told NBC News last night that high-level talks about a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages in Hamas captivity are ongoing, despite an apparent veto on them by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Disagreement remains over Hamas' demand that 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, including some convicted of murder, be released in exchange for those held in captivity, the source said.
- At least five patients have died during Israel's raid on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza's main medical facility. Palestinian health authorities said the deaths were caused by lack of oxygen and power outages during the raid. Doctors, displaced civilians and critically ill patients were also forced to evacuate the complex, although some patients were left behind because they were too weak to move. Israel has accused Hamas of holding hostages at the facility, a claim denied by the militant group.
- More than 28,600 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 68,300 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 233 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
Biden urges Netanyahu against Rafah operation without plan for civilians
TEL AVIV — President Joe Biden reiterated his view that a military operation should not take place in Gaza’s southernmost city without “ a credible and executable plan,” in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognizing their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity,” a White House readout of the call said.
It added that they also “discussed the situation in Gaza, and the urgency of ensuring that humanitarian assistance is able to get to Palestinian civilians in desperate need.”
Biden, also “also raised the situation in Rafah,” the readout said, referring to the city in southern Gaza where more than 1 million people have sought shelter following Israel’s invasion of the enclave.
The readout added that Biden “reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah.”
Children at risk in ICU after generators fail at Gaza's Nasser Hospital, health ministry says
Children in intensive care were being put at risk as electrical generators fail at the main medical facility in southern Gaza, the enclave's health ministry warned yesterday.
“We fear the death of six in intensive care and three in the children’s nursery at any moment as a result of the cessation of their oxygen,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram. International institutions should “quickly intervene,” it added.
The health ministry later said that four patients in intensive care had died due to the lack of power and oxygen at the medical center.
Satellite images show a wall being constructed in Rafah, Egypt
Satellite images show extensive construction and a wall being built in Egypt along its border with Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah.
Dozens of bulldozers and earth movers can be seen clearing the land in the Sinai Desert and construction equipment is also visible.
