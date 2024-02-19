Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel vows Rafah ground assault by Ramadan if hostages are not freed

What we know
- Israel has threatened to invade Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins March 10, if the remaining hostages are not released by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to ''finish the job'' in Gaza as cease-fire talks stalled, with Netanyahu instead saying a hostage release "can be achieved through strong military action and tough negotiations."
- Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have shot down a U.S. drone, and announced a cargo ship they targeted in the Red Sea is at risk of sinking this morning. The crew of the Rubymar have abandoned the ship, authorities said. The U.S. military targeted an underwater drone used by the Houthis as part of five self-defense strikes yesterday against the Iran-backed militants.
- The International Court of Justice has begun hearings on Israeli occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state in a case that will get to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. An unprecedented number of countries will participate in the six days of hearings, which come after Israel's government formalized its opposition to the "unilateral recognition" of an independent Palestinian state.
- More than 28,980 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 68,800 have been injured , and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 233 soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion of Gaza.
Hamas calls Israel’s decision to restrict Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan ‘a violation of freedom’
Hamas has called Israel’s decision to restrict Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan “a violation of freedom of worship” at the holy site.
Israeli authorities plan to restrict access to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, ahead of Ramadan, war Cabinet minister Benny Gantz said over the weekend.
A statement from the militant group said the move “indicates the occupation’s intention to escalate its aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan” and called it “an intensification of the Zionist crime and religious war led by the group of extremist settlers in the terrorist occupation government.”
It called on Palestinians living in “occupied territories" to "reject this criminal decision, to resist the arrogance of the occupation, and to mobilize and march and be present in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The group also warned that restricting access to the mosque “will not pass without accountability.”
Israeli soldiers continue ground operations in Gaza
An image released by the Israeli Army on Saturday shows soldiers during ongoing ground operations at an undisclosed location in Gaza.
