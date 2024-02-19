Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel vows Rafah ground assault by Ramadan if hostages are not freed

Hamas calls Israel’s decision to restrict Palestinians’ entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan ‘a violation of freedom’

Hamas has called Israel’s decision to restrict Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan “a violation of freedom of worship” at the holy site.

Israeli authorities plan to restrict access to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, ahead of Ramadan, war Cabinet minister Benny Gantz said over the weekend.

A statement from the militant group said the move “indicates the occupation’s intention to escalate its aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan” and called it “an intensification of the Zionist crime and religious war led by the group of extremist settlers in the terrorist occupation government.”

It called on Palestinians living in “occupied territories" to "reject this criminal decision, to resist the arrogance of the occupation, and to mobilize and march and be present in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The group also warned that restricting access to the mosque “will not pass without accountability.”