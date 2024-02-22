Israel-Hamas war live updates: Hopes rise for new Gaza deal as Rafah invasion looms

What we know
- Hopes of a truce in Gaza and a new hostage deal with Hamas were raised after Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war Cabinet, said yesterday there were attempts "to promote a new outline." He also repeated Israel's threat to invade the city of Rafah during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts March 10, if there is no hostage deal before then.
- Ultra-nationalist Israeli ministers today called for the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank and new checkpoints for Palestinians following a shooting attack on a busy highway in the territory that killed one Israeli and wounded four.
- A ship was attacked by two missiles in the Red Sea to the southeast of Yemen, the U.K.'s Maritime Trade Organization reported today. It said a fire broke out on the vessel. While the UKMTO did not blame anyone for the attack, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been launching attacks on cargo vessels in the region. The U.S. conducted several self-defense strikes against the Houthis yesterday, destroying missiles and a drones it said were being readied to attack shipping.
- A group of United Nations aid organizations laid out a list yesterday of what they say are the 10 steps required to prevent a further catastrophe in Gaza, including an immediate cease-fire and the reinstatement of funding for the United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, yesterday called the enclave a ''death zone,'' and warned malnutrition will only worsen after the suspension of food deliveries to northern Gaza.
- More than 29,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 69,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 238 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
‘Promises of safe areas are empty,’ Doctors Without Borders says
The “promises of safe areas are empty,” and Israeli forces are not ensuring civilian safety in Gaza after two people were killed at its shelter in Khan Younis last night, the general director of Médecins Sans Frontières said.
According to the group, also known as Doctors Without Borders, an Israeli tank shell hit a known and clearly marked shelter where its aid workers and their families were housed in Al-Mawasi. The 64 people inside were not given an evacuation order and Israeli forces were “regularly informed” about the MSF team’s location, the organization said.
“The amount of force being used in a densely populated urban area is staggering, and targeting a building knowing it is full of humanitarian workers and their families is unconscionable,” MSF general director Meinie Nicolai, said in a statement.
A staff member’s wife and daughter-in-law where killed in the hit to the building, and shelling in the area delayed ambulances for the injured for two hours, according to MSF.
“We are outraged and deeply saddened by these killings,” Nicolai said. “On the same day the United States chose to veto an immediate ceasefire, two daughters saw their mother and sister-in-law killed by an Israeli tank shell.”
The IDF declined to comment to NBC News on the matter, and the aid organization said it has contacted Israeli authorities seeking an explanation.
Israeli strikes leave mosque in ruins
A Palestinian boy looks out over the destruction of Al-Farouq Mosque in Rafah, southern Gaza this morning, as women and children walk through the ruins left behind by Israeli strikes.
U.K. reports ship ablaze in Red Sea, Israel intercepts attack on Eilat
Israel intercepted what appeared to be an attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels today near the port city of Eilat, as the group escalates its assaults over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, authorities said.
Sirens sounded early this morning over Eilat, followed by videos posted online of what appeared to be an interception in the sky overhead.
The Israeli military later said the interception was carried out by its Arrow missile defense system.
Israel did not identify what the fire was, nor where it came from. However, the Arrow system intercepts long-range ballistic missiles with a warhead designed to destroy targets while they are in space.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack. They typically acknowledge assaults they conduct hours afterward.
On Thursday, there was a report of a possible attack in the Gulf of Aden, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. There was no other immediate information available.