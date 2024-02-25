Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire negotiations inch forward as Israel plans Rafah ground offensive

Qatar calls on ICJ to act on Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands

Qatar said that the "credibility" of international law depends on the ICJ's non-binding opinion on the legality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, according to a statement released by the country's foreign ministry.

Speaking at the ICJ this week, a representative from Qatar — which has been instrumental in hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas — said that it was the court's "duty" to "adopt all opinions that consider the Israeli occupation illegal, illegitimate and based on racial segregation," rejecting the "double standards" of international law not applying to everyone.

Describing the situation in the West Bank, where settler, military and police violence towards Palestinians has skyrocketed in recent months, as "no less worsening than in Gaza," the foreign ministry's statement described Israeli actions towards Palestinians as "the greatest threat to international security."

Qatar established unofficial trade relations with Israel in 1996, though it broke ties with the country in 2009. Since the start of the war, Qatar, along with Egypt, has facilitated extended cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas. Relations between the countries have become fraught recently after leaked recordings allegedly showed Netanyahu criticizing Doha's stance in the talks.