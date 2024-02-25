Israel-Hamas war live updates: Cease-fire negotiations inch forward as Israel plans Rafah ground offensive

What we know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will convene his cabinet early next week "to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah," including the evacuation of civilians. About 1.5 million people are taking refuge in the city, with the U.S. saying they cannot support an Israeli ground offensive there without a credible plan for their protection.
- U.S. and U.K. militaries launched joint air strikes against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen, hitting 18 targets, including an underground weapons storage facility, weapons and a helicopter. In response, a Houthi leader said the group would "increase our determination" in attacking ships in the Red Sea.
- The Israeli deligation left Paris yesterday following cease-fire negotiations with U.S., Qatari and Egyptian counterparts. “There was some progress in Paris but it’s too early to tell if it will lead to a breakthrough," an Israeli official told NBC News.
- Israeli air strikes continue across Gaza, as humanitarian conditions further deteriorate. UNRWA and the World Food Programme have paused aid deliveries to northern Gaza due to Israeli bombing and the collapse of civil order. The U.N. has warned of "a steep rise in malnutrition."
- More than 29,600 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began , according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 69,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 238 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Qatar calls on ICJ to act on Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands
Qatar said that the "credibility" of international law depends on the ICJ's non-binding opinion on the legality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, according to a statement released by the country's foreign ministry.
Speaking at the ICJ this week, a representative from Qatar — which has been instrumental in hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas — said that it was the court's "duty" to "adopt all opinions that consider the Israeli occupation illegal, illegitimate and based on racial segregation," rejecting the "double standards" of international law not applying to everyone.
Describing the situation in the West Bank, where settler, military and police violence towards Palestinians has skyrocketed in recent months, as "no less worsening than in Gaza," the foreign ministry's statement described Israeli actions towards Palestinians as "the greatest threat to international security."
Qatar established unofficial trade relations with Israel in 1996, though it broke ties with the country in 2009. Since the start of the war, Qatar, along with Egypt, has facilitated extended cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas. Relations between the countries have become fraught recently after leaked recordings allegedly showed Netanyahu criticizing Doha's stance in the talks.
Netanyahu to convene cabinet for approval of Rafah ground offensive
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the cabinet early next week “to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah,” Gaza’s southernmost city, he said on X.
This plan includes the evacuation of civilians in Rafah, he said, which UNRWA estimates is about 1.5 million.
“Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the war’s objectives,” Netanyahu said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has advised Israel against a military operation in Rafah unless there’s a “credible and executable plan” to protect Palestinians in the city. Qatar and Egypt condemned and rejected Israel’s plans to move into Rafah, respectively, with the latter warning of “grave consequences” for the humanitarian situation in the city if the military operation goes forward.
Houthi leader: "This bombing will not achieve its goals."
A senior member of the Houthi movement has warned that U.S. and U.K. strikes on Yemen will not “achieve its goals” as he vowed Houthis would “increase our determination” to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea in protest of Israel’s war in Gaza.
The U.S. and the U.K. launched strikes against 18 sites at eight separate Houthi-linked locations in Yemen yesterday, according to a statement from the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense. They were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.
“This bombing will not achieve its goals. Rather, it will awaken the consciences of the rest of the Yemenis, strengthen internal unity, and increase our determination to continue our military operations in support of our brothers in Gaza,” said Mohammed Al-Bukhait, a member of the Houthis’ Ansar Allah political cabinet.
USS Mason shoots down Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile launched into Gulf of Aden, no damage reported
The USS Mason shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile today that was launched into the Gulf of Aden, according to U.S. Central Command.
“The missile was likely targeting MV Torm Thor, a U.S.-Flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker,” Centcom said on X.
The USS Mason and MV Torm Thor were not damaged, and no injuries were reported, according to Centcom.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement on the strike, saying, “The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”
Austin added, “We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries.”
U.S. and U.K. conduct more retaliatory strikes in Yemen, officials say
The U.S. and U.K. military are conducting more retaliatory strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen this afternoon, according to three U.S. officials.
Houthi military capabilities including weapons and bunkers were targeted.
Today’s strikes against more than one dozen targets are retaliation for the ongoing attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who continue to target and threaten ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
President Joe Biden ordered the strikes. He was briefed on targets Friday.
