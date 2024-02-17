Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu pushes back at international pressure as Biden warns against Rafah assault

“The convoy consists of two trucks, one loaded with fuel and the other loaded with water and food, and has been detained for 7 hours,” the ministry said. “The Israeli occupation set up holes in front and behind the UN aid convoy to prevent it from reaching the Nasser Medical Complex.”

The convoy included high-ranking international figures, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.

The Israel Defense Forces detained a World Health Organization aid convoy near Nasser Hospital for more than seven hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“We must all hope that friends of Israel and those who care about Israel’s security give them good counsel at this moment,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths added that the notion that the people of Gaza could evacuate to a safe place was an “illusion.”

“The possibility of a military operation in Rafah, with the possibility of the [border] crossing closing down, with the possibility of spillover ... a sort of Egyptian nightmare ... is one that is right before our eyes,” Martin Griffiths told diplomats at the United Nations in Geneva.

Around 1.5 million Palestinians are in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, along the border with Egypt. This is more than six times the city’s population before Oct. 7, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The U.N. aid chief warned yesterday of the possibility of a spillover of Palestinians amassed in Rafah into Egypt if Israel launches a military operation against the border town.

99 journalists killed in 2023, 77 in war on Gaza, organization says

The majority of the 99 journalists and media workers killed in 2023 were killed in the war on Gaza, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Of the 77 journalists killed in the war, 72 were “Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza,” the organization said. Three were Lebanese and two Israeli.

“The conflict claimed the lives of more journalists in three months than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year,” CPJ said.

CPJ found that 78 of the deaths in 2023 were work-related. The organization is still investigating eight more deaths.

The organization expressed concerns that the Israeli military was deliberately targeting Palestinian journalists.

“Cases include that of Issam Abdallah, a Lebanese visual journalist for Reuters,” CPJ said. “Independent investigations by international news organizations and rights groups found evidence indicating that Israeli forces targeted a group of reporters — killing Abdallah and injuring six others — in southern Lebanon on October 13.”

The journalists were all wearing press insignia and covering crossfire between the IDF and Hezbollah militants “from a location where no fighting was taking place when they were hit by two Israeli shells,” CPJ said.

“CPJ, along with other organizations, is now investigating whether a dozen other journalists — and, in some cases, members of their families — killed in the Israel-Gaza war also were targeted by the Israeli military,” the organization said.