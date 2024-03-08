Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza aid not a 'bargaining chip,' Biden warns as he unveils aid port plan

What we know
- President Joe Biden has warned Israel that "humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip." In his State of the Union address, he announced that he's directing the U.S. military to establish a pier on the coast of the Palestinian enclave for the delivery of aid.
- Biden also called for an immediate, temporary cease-fire in Israel's war with Hamas and pointed to hostage families in attendance, but hopes for a new truce deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have faded after no clear breakthrough in the talks in Egypt.
- The death toll in Gaza has passed 30,800, according to the territory's Health Ministry, amid surging fears of starvation among its more than 2 million residents. The Israeli military said that at least 247 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
U.S. shoots down Houthi missiles and drones in Yemen
The U.S. Central Command shot down four Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and a drone in Yemen yesterday afternoon, it said in a post on X.
It also shot down three more drones launched toward the Gulf of Aden, it said, adding the strikes were taken to "protect freedom of navigation."
The Iran-backed militants have been hurling missiles and drones at ships passing through the Red Sea since the war began Oct. 7. On Wednesday, three people were killed from such attacks on a merchant ship.
Hostage families at Biden's speech given some hope that a deal may still be in the cards
The American hostage families at last night's State of the Union speech as guests of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told NBC News they were given some hope by national security adviser Jake Sullivan that hostage talks are not completely over.
CIA Director William Burns is in the region, including Egypt and Doha, even though there are no four-way talks for a new cease-fire agreement. A person familiar with his plans says Burns is not going to Israel, as some Israeli media have reported.
The U.S. has been pushing Hamas and Israel to reach a deal by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week.
Inside the mission to air drop desperately needed aid into Gaza
With the humanitarian crisis worsening in Gaza and some people close to starvation, NBC News joined a Jordanian air force mission to drop food aid by air.
Catch up with our latest coverage of the war
- U.S. food drops over Gaza are criticized as too little and ineffective
- In the ruins of Gaza, children are starving to death and there’s no cease-fire in sight
- As malnutrition deaths are reported and hunger grows, will ‘famine’ be declared in Gaza?
- At least 3 killed on shipping vessel in first fatal Houthi attack since start of Israel-Hamas war
- U.N. finds ‘clear and convincing’ information that hostages have been raped in Gaza