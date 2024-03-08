Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza aid not a 'bargaining chip,' Biden warns as he unveils aid port plan

The U.S. Central Command shot down four Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and a drone in Yemen yesterday afternoon, it said in a post on X.

It also shot down three more drones launched toward the Gulf of Aden, it said, adding the strikes were taken to "protect freedom of navigation."

The Iran-backed militants have been hurling missiles and drones at ships passing through the Red Sea since the war began Oct. 7. On Wednesday, three people were killed from such attacks on a merchant ship.