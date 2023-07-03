Prosecutor described Spacey as a 'sexual bully'

In her opening statement on Friday, prosecutor Christine Agnew described Spacey as a “sexual bully” who “it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable.”

Agnew told the jury that Spacey was an extremely famous and award-winning actor, Reuters reported. “He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men,” she said, according to the news agency. “A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable — a sexual bully."

Spacey, 63, has denied all of the allegations against him.

The actor's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, said there were two sides to the stories.

“You will hear some truths, you will hear some half-truths, you will also hear ... some deliberate exaggerations and some many damned lies,” he said, according to Reuters.