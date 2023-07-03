LONDON — Kevin Spacey was set to appear Monday at a London court where the Oscar-winning actor is facing a weekslong trial over a dozen sexual offense charges.
The disgraced actor faces charges over offenses alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013, including indecent and sexual assaults and an offense of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
Spacey, 63, has denied all the allegations against him.
What to know about the trial
- In her opening statement on Friday, Prosecutor Christine Agnew described Spacey as a "sexual bully" who "it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable."
- "You will hear some truths, you will hear some half-truths, you will also hear ... some deliberate exaggerations and some many damned lies," Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs said.
- Spacey first pleaded not guilty last July to five of the charges against him, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
- In January he pleaded not guilty to seven more sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man from 2001 to 2004.
Prosecutor described Spacey as a 'sexual bully'
Agnew told the jury that Spacey was an extremely famous and award-winning actor, Reuters reported. “He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men,” she said, according to the news agency. “A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable — a sexual bully."
The actor's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, said there were two sides to the stories.
Photo: Spacey arrives at court in London on Monday
Kevin Spacey to appear in court as trial resumes
