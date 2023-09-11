IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morocco earthquake live updates: Desperation and grief as death toll grows

At least 2,122 people were killed in Friday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter high in the Atlas Mountains.

Death toll climbs above 2,100 in Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake

By NBC News

Latest on the Morocco earthquake

  • At least 2,122 people were killed and 2,421 injured — at least 1,400 critically — in Friday night's magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the Moroccan High Atlas Mountains southeast of Marrakech.
  • A desperate search for survivors continues, as armed forces and international aid teams fight through rubble and devastation to reach remote mountain areas.
  • The United Nations estimates 300,000 people across the region have been affected — many slept outside for a third consecutive night.
  • No Americans have been reported killed, and the U.S. State Department described the number of injured U.S. citizens as "small."
  • NBC News crews are on the ground and reporting from Morocco.
41m ago / 7:53 AM UTC

Boulders block aid to hard-hit areas as rescuers dig by hand

Raf Sanchez

MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco — The roads to get to this remote village are narrow, winding and treacherous — in some places blocked by boulders and rubble.

Throughout this village you can see homes that are either destroyed or partially collapsed. This village was home to 3,000 people, but residents here tell us 40 were killed Friday night, part of the huge national toll.

The rescue effort is extremely complicated, with the devastation spread throughout remote villages like Moulay Ibrahim rather than concentrated in one area. Yet residents are leading the effort, digging by hand in a desperate search for survivors.

46m ago / 7:48 AM UTC

Satellite imagery reveals earthquake damage in Morocco

NBC News

An image from Maxar Technologies released on Sunday shows collapsed building in the town of Amizmiz in the High Atlas mountains of central Morocco in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake.

Rescuers in Morocco on September 10 stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.
