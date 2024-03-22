Live updates: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing cancer treatment after hospital stay

The latest on Princess Kate
- Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced today that she is undergoing cancer treatment.
- Her announcement comes after months of speculation about her health.
- A photo released March 10 of Kate and her children added fuel to speculation the royals had hoped to rein in.
- She was reportedly seen out last weekend on a shopping trip.
- Britain’s data watchdog launched an investigation this month after a report that staff members at the elite hospital where Kate underwent surgery had tried to access her medical records.
King Charles 'so proud' of Princess Kate for cancer announcement
King Charles III is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.
The statement from the palace added that since Charles and Kate were in the hospital together earlier this year, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."
Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," according to the palace.
Leader of Labour Party sends 'thoughts' and 'very best wishes' to Princess Kate and family
Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said in a statement on behalf of the party that he is sending his "very best wishes" to Princess Kate and that his "thoughts" are with the royal family.
"Any cancer diagnosis is shocking," Starmer wrote. "But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we've seen in recent weeks."
He added that she and her family are "entitled to privacy" and that he is "heartened by The Princess of Wales' optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope."
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts to Princess Kate's cancer announcement
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Princess Kate "has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery."
"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," Sunak wrote on X. "In recent weeks, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media."
Sunak added that the princess deserves "the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."
London mayor wishes Princess Kate 'a swift recovery'
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on X that he wished Princess Kate "a swift recovery" as she undergoes chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis.
"Cancer has an impact on so many of us — & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked," Khan said.
Kate's surgery led to conspiracy theories across social media
Princess Kate’s surgery and withdrawal from the public eye led to speculation and conspiracy theories that spread across social media.
The royal rumor mill was sent into overdrive when a family photo of Kate and her children — released to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K. and in an apparent bid to end the speculation — was pulled by photo agencies.
As uproar grew, Kensington Palace said that Kate had edited the photo and apologized “for any confusion.”
Read Kate's announcement in full
I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.
It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.
In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.
As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.
As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.
Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.
We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.
At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.
Watch: Princess Kate says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement
King Charles has also been undergoing treatment for cancer
King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced last month.
The palace has not specified what kind of cancer the king has or at what stage it was initially found, but the announcement that he is facing cancer was in and of itself a break with historical royal protocol, in which medical ailments were often hidden from the public.
Princess Kate asks for privacy for her and her family
In today's announcement that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, Princess Kate asked for “time, space and privacy” for her and her family while she undergoes chemotherapy.
"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."
She added that it has "taken us time" to explain what is going on to their three young kids — George, Charlotte and Louis — "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer
LONDON — Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy," breaking her silence after weeks of widespread speculation over the popular royal’s health.
The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, Britain’s future king, was hospitalized for nearly two weeks at the private London Clinic after unspecified abdominal surgery in January, which the palace described as planned. She said she is "now in the early stages of that treatment."
The announcement did not specify what kind of surgery Kate underwent earlier this year, what kind of cancer she is being treated for, or at what stage the cancer was found.