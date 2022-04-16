Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Explosions rock Kyiv after Kremlin vowed to increase missile strikes

Explosions rocked the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Saturday, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement posted to his Telegram channel, as officials in the western city of Lviv said missiles had been fired at the city.

Thick smoke could be seen rising above the Darnytskyi district in eastern Kyiv, where Klitschko said rescuers and paramedics were on the scene. His comments came as Maksym Kosytskiy, the governor of Lviv region said in an online statement that an air raid had been launched on the city.

The attacks came after Russia’s defense ministry vowed to increase missile strikes on Kyiv after weeks in which the city had begun to recover.

The Kremlin also sent a formal diplomatic note to the United States warning that American and NATO shipments of the “most sensitive” weapons systems to Ukraine could bring “unpredictable consequences” and were “adding fuel” to the conflict.

NBC News has not seen the note, but a White House official has confirmed the contents of the note first reported by The Washington Post.

Explosions rocked the Darnytskyi district on the outskirts of Kyiv and an air raid was launched on the western city of Lviv early Saturday, Ukrainian officials said.

Attacks came after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to step up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to Ukraine’s alleged assaults on Russian territory.

Russian troops have hampered the ability to get humanitarian aid into Ukraine “by destroying bridges, employing land mines and abandoning vehicles," Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing.

Full coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine.