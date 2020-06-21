Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Britain’s Prince William is all smiles in new photographs released on Sunday that show him playing with his children to mark both his birthday and Father's Day.

The Duke of Cambridge, who turned 38 on Sunday, was pictured at his Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham Estate in the west of England, where he has been living during the coronavirus lockdown with his family, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

One image shows Prince William being playfully jumped on his children, while another shows them posing together on a swing.

Both were captured earlier this month by the duchess, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Britain's Prince William with his children, Prince George (top), Princess Charlotte (L) and Prince Louis (R), in a photograph released to mark both William's 38th birthday and Father's Day. The Duchess of Cambridge / Kensington Palace via Getty Images

William’s birthday is only the latest in a line of royal birthdays celebrated during Britain's lockdown.

Both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis celebrated their birthdays in April, while Princess Charlotte celebrated her birthday in May. The queen's husband, Prince Philip, turned 99 earlier this month.

Prince Charles wished his son a happy birthday on Sunday with a photograph of the two embracing.

Charles, 71, recently recovered from coronavirus, which has infected more than 300,000 people in the U.K., according to the latest figures released Sunday.

A video in March taken just after Britain went into lockdown showed William and Kate’s three children participating in the U.K.’s “Clap for Carers” campaign to thank health workers for "working tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19.”

Prince William has been particularly vocal about the importance of safeguarding mental health during the pandemic and has warned of the negative consequences on health care workers.

He said on a British talk show last month that while health care workers were "superstars," he feared many could experience alienation as "once they have this hero tag, they can no longer shake that, and therefore they can't ask for support."

Prince William and Kate have long been advocates for mental health and their foundation supports "Our Frontline," a program that provides mental health and bereavement support for health workers.