Baek said at a briefing for reporters that Seoul "is urging North Korea to come to the talks soon for the sake of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula."

During a brief exchange with reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump offered no insights into the broader meaning of the cancellation or whether Kim might be bluffing.

"We haven't heard anything," Trump said. "We'll see what happens."

Kim's regime alleges that the Max Thunder drills between the South Korean and U.S. air forces are a rehearsal for an invasion of the North and a provocative move amid signs of improving ties between the two countries.

A South Korean military official told NBC News that the drills would go on as planned.

Some of the earliest reports of the move were carried by the South Korean news agency, Yonhap.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration was aware of the reports.

"The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently, and continue to coordinate closely with our allies," she said in a statement.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that the United States would "continue to go ahead and plan the meeting" between Trump and Kim.