Russia’s foreign minister will visit North Korea amid claims of weapons supplied to Moscow

The White House said North Korea had sent more than 1,000 containers of munitions and military equipment to Russia for use in the fighting in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Minsk, Belarus, in June.Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP file
By Associated Press

MOSCOW — Russia’s foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, the Foreign Ministry said Monday, days after the United States claimed Pyongyang had delivered munitions and military equipment to Russia for use in the fighting in Ukraine.

Sergey Lavrov will be in North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday, the ministry said in a brief statement that did not specify whom he would meet or the aims of the trip.

The White House said Friday that more than 1,000 containers of equipment and ammunition have been sent to Russia from North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia last month to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites, setting off speculation about a possible North Korean plan to refill Russia’s munition stores that have been drained by the protracted conflict with Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. believes Kim is seeking sophisticated Russian weapons technologies in return for the munitions to strengthen North Korea’s military and nuclear program.

The White House released images that it said show the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship before being moved via train to southwestern Russia. The containers were shipped between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1, according to the White House.

