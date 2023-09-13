A Ukrainian attack set the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet ablaze on Wednesday, damaging two warships and injuring dozens of people, Russian authorities said.

The incident appeared to be the latest in a growing wave of strikes against the Kremlin's navy, though Kyiv did not claim responsibility. It also came as Moscow hit a key Ukrainian port city in the Odesa region with a drone attack.

Sevastopol is the largest city on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the port serves as the main base of the Russian fleet, which has been used to launch attacks deep into Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry said Ukraine had attacked a shipyard in the port city with ten cruise missiles and used sea drones to attack some ships in the sea. The ministry said seven cruise missiles were shot down, and all sea drones were destroyed.

Two ships that were being repaired in the shipyard were damaged, the ministry said.

The Moscow-installed governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported the incident overnight, saying that Sevastopol was attacked by “our enemies,” and that air defense was engaged. He also said there was a fire in one of the harbor bays.

Razvozhayev later said the fire was at a shipyard, and at least 24 people were injured. A photo shared by Razvozhayev appeared to show port infrastructure engulfed in flames.