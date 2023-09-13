A Ukrainian attack set the home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet ablaze on Wednesday, damaging two warships and injuring dozens of people, Russian authorities said.
The incident appeared to be the latest in a growing wave of strikes against the Kremlin's navy, though Kyiv did not claim responsibility. It also came as Moscow hit a key Ukrainian port city in the Odesa region with a drone attack.
Sevastopol is the largest city on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the port serves as the main base of the Russian fleet, which has been used to launch attacks deep into Ukraine.
The Russian defense ministry said Ukraine had attacked a shipyard in the port city with ten cruise missiles and used sea drones to attack some ships in the sea. The ministry said seven cruise missiles were shot down, and all sea drones were destroyed.
Two ships that were being repaired in the shipyard were damaged, the ministry said.
The Moscow-installed governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported the incident overnight, saying that Sevastopol was attacked by “our enemies,” and that air defense was engaged. He also said there was a fire in one of the harbor bays.
Razvozhayev later said the fire was at a shipyard, and at least 24 people were injured. A photo shared by Razvozhayev appeared to show port infrastructure engulfed in flames.
There was no immediate reaction or claim of responsibility from Ukraine.
Russia normally blames any attacks on its own territory and occupied parts of Ukraine on Kyiv, which normally refrains from official public comments, apart from occasional sarcastic remarks by its top officials.
However this time Ukraine’s air force chief appeared to acknowledge the attack.
Mykola Oleschuk, commander of Ukraine’s Air Forces, thanked his pilots for their “excellent combat work” on Telegram, as he said “the occupiers” were still recovering in Sevastopol. “More to come,” Oleschuk added.
The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Russian soil and occupied Ukrainian territories, as Kyiv appears to be delivering on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s promise to bring the war home to Russia.
Drone attacks on Moscow and major Russian cities are now a nearly daily occurrence, while Ukraine's military pushes for a breakthrough in its counteroffensive on the ground.