HONG KONG — Satellite images taken over multiple cities in China show heightened activity outside crematoriums and funeral homes, appearing to contradict the country’s low official Covid-19 death figures and illustrating the severity of the outbreak in the world’s most populous nation.

The images, taken by Maxar in late December and early January and shared with NBC News, show a new parking lot has been built since early December at a funeral home in Tongzhou on the outskirts of Beijing, the capital. Other images from cities around the country show a greater number of cars parked outside funeral homes compared with similar periods in past years.

The satellite images are consistent with firsthand NBC News reporting in Beijing, where officials say the outbreak has already peaked.

Construction equipment was visible at the Tongzhou funeral home during a visit on Dec. 22, while workers in white hazmat suits could be seen unloading caskets from a steady stream of vans at the Dongjiao funeral home during multiple visits that week. Police were patroling both places.

Elsewhere in Beijing, crematoriums have been operating 24/7, with one major funeral home telling NBC News the wait time for a cremation slot was up to two weeks. With some funeral homes no longer allowing memorial services, reporters have witnessed families instead holding them at hospitals, where empty caskets are being stored outside in alleys.