Satellite images show devastation in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes

Satellite images captured the devastation in Gaza on Tuesday following Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave days after Hamas' attack on the country.

The Israeli bombardment and destruction in Gaza City were foreshadowed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had promised retaliation that would “reverberate with them for generations.”

A drone image from Maxar Technologies shows an explosion from an airstrike. In another image, decimated and charred residential buildings can be seen.