Satellite images show devastation in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes

Satellite images captured the devastation in Gaza on Tuesday following Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave days after Hamas' attack on the country.
The Israeli bombardment and destruction in Gaza City were foreshadowed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had promised retaliation that would “reverberate with them for generations.”
A drone image from Maxar Technologies shows an explosion from an airstrike. In another image, decimated and charred residential buildings can be seen.
Al-Sousi and Al Gharbi mosques in Gaza have also been destroyed, according to drone images from Maxar Technologies.
Earlier Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted homes in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nasr neighborhoods of Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Gaza has been subjected to a land, air and sea blockade by Israel since 2007 that has had a devastating effect on Palestinian civilians. The narrow strip of land is home to around 2 million people.
Israel declared a "full siege" of the blockaded Gaza Strip following Hamas’ attack on the country Saturday.
“No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we act accordingly,” said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a former IDF commander who now serves in Netanyahu’s hardline nationalist government.
So far, 921 people have died in Gaza and the West Bank and 4,630 have been injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Avi Gold, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington said that at least 1,000 people have died in Israel.