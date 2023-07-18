Blazes, soaring temperatures and violent storms strike across the world

HONG KONG — Parts of Asia and southern Europe braced for scorching temperatures and violent storms Tuesday as world weather experts warned of increased risk of deaths caused by extreme weather across the globe.

“Temperatures in North America, Asia, and across North Africa and the Mediterranean will be above 40° C (104° F) for a prolonged number of days this week as the heatwave intensifies,” the World Meteorological Organization said.

Parts of Spain, Italy and Greece were in "very extreme danger" of fires, the European Union's emergency management service said in a tweet.

The Italian island of Sardinia could see highs of more than 47 Celsius (116 Fahrenheit). Temperatures could hit 104 degrees F in other Italian cities.

Rome braced for temperatures as high as 107 degrees, with officials distributing bottled water and guiding tourists to fountains.