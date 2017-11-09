BEIJING — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he does not blame China for its economic success at the expense of the United States, what he called a "one sided" trade relationship.

"I don’t blame China," he said at a business event joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping. "After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens? I give China great credit."

The comments are a remarkable shift in tone by Trump, who campaigned on a hardline promise to take China to task over its trade practices with the United States only to soften his language toward Beijing as president.

"I think what [Trump is] saying is that China is pursuing its own national interests," U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said told reporters, including NBC News, before Trump and Xi made joint remarks. "You can’t blame any country for doing that. We just have to do a better job of doing that for the United States."

In a separate bilateral meeting here Thursday morning, Trump blamed the U.S.-China trade imbalance — the Commerce Department reported a $29.9 billion trade deficit with China in September — on past administrations.

"It’s too bad that past administrations allowed it to get so far out of kilter," Trump said of the trade relationship. "But we’ll make it fair and it’ll be tremendous to both of us."

In joint remarks with Xi, Trump stressed the need to balance the relationship and said an agreement the two presidents signed Thursday morning for two-way commercial investments marked "a very, very good start."

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after making statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The leaders exited without taking questions — a break with precedent of former Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama, who have pressed their Chinese counterparts to allow exchanges with reporters.

As Trump exited, a shouted question from an American reporter — "Do you still believe China is raping the United States, Mister President?" — went unanswered but underscored the yawning gap between the president's language on China as a candidate and as president.