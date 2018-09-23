Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BURSA, Turkey — In an ancient city built on money and trade, times are hard.

Bursa, the original capital of the Ottoman Empire and Turkey's fourth-largest city, lay at the heart of the east-west Silk Road trading route.

The leaves of its abundant mulberry trees are perfect for silkworms. Its centuries-old markets are piled high with pungent spices, fresh fruit and vegetables and locally produced clothes and linens.

While traders call out their prices, shoppers are not in a rush to buy.

Soaring inflation and a weak currency, followed by a punishing hike in U.S. tariffs aimed at securing the freedom of jailed North Carolina pastor Andrew Brunson, have driven up costs, leaving many everyday items unaffordable.

“I make the same amount of money as I did last year, but the price of everything has gone up,” said Pembe Cavdar, 52, as she waited for customers at her textiles store in Bursa’s bazaar. “After I buy food and pay the electricity there is nothing left.”