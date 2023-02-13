Video shows girl being rescued after 178 hours under earthquake rubble in Turkey

After one week of lying in the rubble of a building decimated in Turkey's earthquake, a girl was miraculously rescued and carried to safety on Monday, new video shows.

Footage of the rescue shows the moment the child, identified as Miray by Turkey's transport minister, was pulled from a pile of debris in Adiyaman after an agonizing 178 hours.

A team of rescue crew members wearing hard hats can be seen clamoring upon finding the child and carrying her away from the rubble, some shouting "God is great!"

Miray appeared to be crying as she was placed on a stretcher and taken away by medical personnel.

The rescue offers glimmers of hope in the ongoing recovery effort, as the death toll from the 7.8- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 passed 35,000 on Monday.

Over the weekend, other survivors were pulled from post-quake rubble. Emergency workers rescued 11-year-old Lena Maradini on Sunday, who had been trapped for more than 160 hours close to the epicenter in Hatay, a European Pressphoto Agency picture showed. A woman, Naide Umay, was also rescued from the rubble nearby after almost 175 hours, according to a video by Reuters.

Officials have said this is the worst natural disaster to hit the region in a century.