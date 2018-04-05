"I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received," the 33-year-old said in the statement released by London's Metropolitan Police.

She called the experience "somewhat disorientating" and thanked locals and hospital workers for aiding her recovery.

The U.K. has accused Russia of being behind the attack on March 4, and several of its allies, including the United States, have expelled diplomats in retaliation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the accusation "nonsense."

The statement did not give an update on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. He is reported to be critically ill but stable.

