Yulia Skripal, daughter of ex-Russian spy, gives first statement after poisoning

The U.K. has blamed Russia for the attack in the English city of Salisbury.

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.AFP - Getty Images

LONDON — The daughter of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal has made her first official statement since she and her father were poisoned by an alleged Russian nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury last month.

Yulia Skripal said in a statement that her "strength is growing daily" having woken up more than a week ago.

Ex-Russian spy and daughter likely exposed to poison on their front door, authorities say

"I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received," the 33-year-old said in the statement released by London's Metropolitan Police.

She called the experience "somewhat disorientating" and thanked locals and hospital workers for aiding her recovery.

The U.K. has accused Russia of being behind the attack on March 4, and several of its allies, including the United States, have expelled diplomats in retaliation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the accusation "nonsense."

The statement did not give an update on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. He is reported to be critically ill but stable.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.

