IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)19:14
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 16th)21:26
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 14th)21:03
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 13th)21:06
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 12th)18:47
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)19:14
Winter storm slams East Coast, investigation underway after hostage standoff at Texas synagogue, and omicron appears to have peaked in some states.Jan. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 17th)19:14
UP NEXT
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 16th)21:26
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 14th)21:03
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 13th)21:06
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 12th)18:47