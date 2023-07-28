IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 28th)

Nightly News Netcast

Nightly News Full Broadcast (July 28th)

18:40

Trump reacts to additional charges over Mar-a-Lago classified documents case; DeSantis responds to backlash over new public school teaching standards; July set to become hottest month in history; and more on tonight’s broadcast.July 28, 2023

