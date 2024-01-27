IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    112-year-old survivor and daughter reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

112-year-old survivor and daughter reflect on Holocaust Remembrance Day

As the world marks Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, we meet a 112-year-old woman on Long Island who is believed to be the oldest living survivor of the Holocaust. She and her daughter, also a survivor, reflect on the experience and their lives since. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk reports.Jan. 27, 2024

