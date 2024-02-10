IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Investigation: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl, officials say

  • Manhunt in Tennessee for suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies, killing 1

  • Biden says Israel's response in Gaza 'has been over the top'

  • Voters weigh in on Biden memory issue in battleground Pennsylvania

  • Special counsel's report questioning Biden's memory sparks political firestorm

  • Small business jet crashes into vehicle on Florida highway

    15-year-old migrant suspect arrested in Times Square shooting

    NFL scores big with bump from Taylor Swift

  • Inside look at FAA's air traffic control academy

  • Nevada caucuses provide first test of 2024 Latino vote

  • Grim search after shooting and fire at Pennsylvania house

  • 5 Marines confirmed dead in California helicopter crash

  • Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot

  • Special counsel will not criminally charge Biden in classified document case

  • Groundbreaking exhibit of Black artists' works from collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

  • Many who died in Maui wildfires were from one neighborhood

  • At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs

  • After stinging defeat, House Republicans vow to hold another vote on Mayorkas impeachment

  • Search for 5 U.S. Marines after helicopter crash in California

  • Netanyahu says campaign against Hamas must continue, rejects proposal by Hamas

15-year-old migrant suspect arrested in Times Square shooting

Police in New York say a 15-year-old boy from Venezuela was arrested in the shooting of a tourist in Times Square last night. Police say the suspect was caught shoplifting at a store and, when confronted, shot the tourist, who suffered a leg injury. They say he also shot at police. NBC's Erin McLauglin reports.Feb. 10, 2024

