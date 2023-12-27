IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of migrants join caravan in Central America headed for U.S.

  • Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers

    98-year-old's Holocaust Survivor Band performs powerful message across the U.S.

    Dramatic spike in violent attacks on public bus drivers across U.S.

  • Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for attack on Erbil Air Base

  • ‘Latinitas’ teaching coding and engineering to close gaps in tech industry

  • Consumer confidence at highest level in months, survey finds

  • Lahaina residents’ desperate need for housing months after wildfire devastation

  • Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

  • Netanyahu visits Israeli soldiers in Gaza hours after devastating strike

  • Lester Holt reflects on the humanity behind ‘Nightly News’

  • Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza

  • Hundreds of musicians spread holiday cheer at TubaChristmas 50th anniversary show

  • Cabbage Patch Kids inducted into ‘Toy Hall of Fame’ after frenzy to secure year’s hottest toy

  • Respiratory illnesses on the rise across U.S. as millions gather for holiday weekend

  • Family of 27-year-old woman fatally shot by deputy after calling 911 files legal claim

  • New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military

  • Fog alerts lead to ripple effect of flight delays nationwide, slowing Christmas Eve travel rush

  • Months after the Chinese spy balloon incident, what has the military learned?

Nightly News

98-year-old's Holocaust Survivor Band performs powerful message across the U.S.

98-year-old Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier vividly remembers singing with his fellow prisoners amid the horrors of the concentration camp. Decades later, Saul formed a Holocaust survivor band where they play across the country and he even performed at the White House. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez shares his story.Dec. 27, 2023

