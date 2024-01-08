Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry

- Now Playing
Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry02:29
- UP NEXT
Tensions on Campus: Conversations with students about race and higher education02:34
Bodycam video released of officer in Mississippi shooting 11-year-old who called police01:59
Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes01:35
Fallout grows over defense secretary’s secret hospitalization02:27
Heavy snow blankets parts of the Northeast, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions02:00
Passengers describe terrifying experience after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair02:44
Viral video sparks heartwarming holiday trend of surprising grandparents with sleepovers02:33
A behind-the-scenes look at what happens to many returned holiday gifts02:34
Trump campaigns in Iowa on 3-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol02:25
U.S. official: Pentagon waited days to inform W.H. officials of defense secretary’s hospitalization02:01
First winter storm of new year moves through Northeast01:50
Expert weighs in on possible causes after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair01:44
Piece of Alaska Airlines plane detaches mid-flight, prompting emergency landing02:35
Visa using AI to protect credit card users from hackers02:27
Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO after more than 30 years01:40
New questions over potential warning signs missed before Iowa school shooting01:46
Deadly tour bus crash in upstate New York01:20
Nikki Haley slams criticism she is too moderate, says she’s ‘hardcore conservative’02:02
Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban02:30
- Now Playing
Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry02:29
- UP NEXT
Tensions on Campus: Conversations with students about race and higher education02:34
Bodycam video released of officer in Mississippi shooting 11-year-old who called police01:59
Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes01:35
Fallout grows over defense secretary’s secret hospitalization02:27
Heavy snow blankets parts of the Northeast, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions02:00
Play All