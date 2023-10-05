IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Bed bug infestation sweeps Paris with concerns the pests will spread beyond France

01:39

A bed bug infestation is sweeping through Paris, with reports of the blood-sucking pests on buses and trains and inside movie theaters and hotels. As millions visit the popular city, the bed bugs could potentially travel home with visitors. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald shares more as anxiety is quickly rising.Oct. 5, 2023

