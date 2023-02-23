East Palestine, Ohio becoming political hotspot after train derailment01:36
Mom of four cured of rare, fatal condition after life-saving encounter02:08
Four-day work weeks may improve employees’ productivity, study finds01:46
Home sales plunge as market continues to cool01:38
Ukrainian troops facing trench warfare with new Russian offensive01:56
- Now Playing
Biden calls Putin’s suspension of arms control treaty with U.S. a ‘big mistake’02:23
- UP NEXT
Massive storm putting 29 states under winter weather alerts02:57
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio train derailment and pay for it01:30
Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports01:44
Large sanitation company facing child labor accusations03:15
Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation01:35
Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online01:24
Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster takes stand in murder trial01:39
Putin blames West for war in Ukraine01:35
Biden makes defiant address on Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary02:14
Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog01:49
Airlines making changes ahead of spring break travel rush01:32
East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution01:38
Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting01:31
Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care01:34
East Palestine, Ohio becoming political hotspot after train derailment01:36
Mom of four cured of rare, fatal condition after life-saving encounter02:08
Four-day work weeks may improve employees’ productivity, study finds01:46
Home sales plunge as market continues to cool01:38
Ukrainian troops facing trench warfare with new Russian offensive01:56
- Now Playing
Biden calls Putin’s suspension of arms control treaty with U.S. a ‘big mistake’02:23
Play All