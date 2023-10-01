IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Teen has emotional reunion with nurse’s assistant who helped support her during cancer treatments

    02:11

  • SAG-AFTRA to resume talks with executives from major studios on Monday

    01:48

  • New York State Police activate Amber Alert for 9-year-old girl who went missing during camping trip

    01:28

  • At least 13 dead after fire breaks out at nightclub in Spain

    01:21

  • Trump expected to be in courtroom for first 2 days of civil fraud trial, sources say

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker

    02:06

  • Growing group of women reclaiming lowrider tradition in California

    02:22

  • Roundabouts on the rise across the U.S. in push to create safer roadways

    02:32

  • 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente preparing to strike

    02:05

  • Student loan payments restarting for more than 40 million borrowers on Sunday

    01:36

  • New York City recovering after record-setting rainfall

    02:07

  • House Speaker McCarthy braces for response from members of his party after spending bill passes

    01:56

  • House passes 45-day spending bill to avoid government shutdown; bill now in the Senate

    02:10

  • Suspect arrested in connection with Tupac’s murder

    01:39

  • New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

    02:57

  • Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10

  • Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

    02:04

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

    01:42

Nightly News

Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

01:39

President Joe Biden is pushing Congress to pass a supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine. The United States has already sent more than $113 billion in aid to Ukraine, and much of the funds have been used for security and humanitarian assistance. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports.Oct. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Teen has emotional reunion with nurse’s assistant who helped support her during cancer treatments

    02:11

  • SAG-AFTRA to resume talks with executives from major studios on Monday

    01:48

  • New York State Police activate Amber Alert for 9-year-old girl who went missing during camping trip

    01:28

  • At least 13 dead after fire breaks out at nightclub in Spain

    01:21

  • Trump expected to be in courtroom for first 2 days of civil fraud trial, sources say

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

    01:39
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All