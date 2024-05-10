IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders
Virginia school board approves a proposal to restore names of Confederate leaders

The school board in Shenandoah County, Virginia, approved a proposal that will restore the names of Confederate military leaders to two public schools. The measure, which passed 5-1, reverses a previous decision in 2020 to change the names of schools that had been linked to Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Turner Ashby.May 10, 2024

