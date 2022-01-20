Biden: Russia ‘will be held accountable’ for significant Ukraine invasion
President Biden warned Russia would face devastating economic consequences if it launched a significant invasion of Ukraine, but appeared to suggest he sees a difference between a small and big military incursion in Ukraine.Jan. 20, 2022
