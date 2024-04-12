Vice President Harris denounces Arizona's near-total abortion ban01:29
Truck driver rams stolen semi-truck into public safety building in Texas, police say01:46
School builds literacy skills by having students read to lambs01:40
- Now Playing
Biden's message to Iran over potential strike on Israel: 'Don't'01:14
- UP NEXT
Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial02:09
CDC investigating botulism-like illnesses linked to Botox01:31
How O.J. Simpson's murder trial altered the legal landscape02:55
Small business owners forced to pay back IRS, after being misled by tax credit promoters03:15
Meta announces it is testing new tools to fight 'sextortion'02:00
NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges01:18
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after ringing doorbell of wrong home, speaks out one year later02:18
Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say02:52
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud01:30
Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona01:52
O.J. Simpson, former NFL star whose trial captivated the country, dies of cancer at 7603:46
At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say01:15
Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far02:26
EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems01:00
Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk02:02
Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel02:41
Vice President Harris denounces Arizona's near-total abortion ban01:29
Truck driver rams stolen semi-truck into public safety building in Texas, police say01:46
School builds literacy skills by having students read to lambs01:40
- Now Playing
Biden's message to Iran over potential strike on Israel: 'Don't'01:14
- UP NEXT
Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial02:09
CDC investigating botulism-like illnesses linked to Botox01:31
Play All